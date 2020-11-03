Stanley Roger Mink
Maryville - Stanley Roger Mink, age 72 of Maryville, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020. Stanley retired from IBEW 760 and The United States Air Force, Tennessee Air National Guard 134th Refueling Wing, and served in The Vietnam Conflict. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia Bradam Mink; parents, Bill and Jessie Mink. Survived by children, Sarah (David) Prats, Elana (Darrell) Jenkins, Jarid Mink, Sherry McKee (Paul), Michelle (Jeff) Lane; grandchildren, Noah, Isaiah, and Ethan Prats, Sam and Sophie Jenkins, Emily (Dustin) Ray, Tiffanie and Brittanie McKee, Alex Bradam, Josh (Kirsten) Payne, Maddie Payne; sisters, Patricia (David) Brown, Rebecca (Terry) Satterfield. A private Graveside Service for family and close friends will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
