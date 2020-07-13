1/
Stanley Taylor
Stanley Taylor

Knoxville - Stanley Bryan Taylor - age 56 of Knoxville strolled into Heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was a member of American Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Earl Taylor; brother, Doyle Taylor; sister, Beverly Daniel; and brothers-in-law, Willie Smith and Donald Daniel. Survived by mother, Rita White Taylor; sisters, Donna Smith, Kathey (Donnie) Stout, and Lisa Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and family. The family would like to give a special thank you to his very special friend, Pat White and his church families. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Howard Capps and Rev. Frankie Phillips officiating. Family and friends will then meet at 2:30 PM Wednesday at Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
