Stanley Taylor
Knoxville - Stanley Bryan Taylor - age 56 of Knoxville strolled into Heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was a member of American Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Earl Taylor; brother, Doyle Taylor; sister, Beverly Daniel; and brothers-in-law, Willie Smith and Donald Daniel. Survived by mother, Rita White Taylor; sisters, Donna Smith, Kathey (Donnie) Stout, and Lisa Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and family. The family would like to give a special thank you to his very special friend, Pat White and his church families. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Howard Capps and Rev. Frankie Phillips officiating. Family and friends will then meet at 2:30 PM Wednesday at Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com