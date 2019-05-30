|
|
Stella Mae Hickman Cate
Kodak, TN
Stella Mae Hickman Cate, 93 of Kodak, left her earthly home for her Heavenly reward May 28, 2019. A strong woman who loved everyone is preceded in death by her husband Maurice "Doc" Cate, parents George Lloyd and Mary Frenchie Hickman, brothers and their wives Claude and Imogene Hickman and Burl and Erma Hickman. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Garry and Kathy Cate, great grandchildren Jackson and Shelby Arwood, most special neice and nephew Dianna Seymour and Thomas Whitson. She also leaves behind her special friends Sandy Stallings, Ruby Drinnen, Jim and June Hyde, the June Haggard family and her beloved Thelo Sunday School ladies.
Special thanks to Renaissance Terrace, Jefferson Park, and the special angels at Jefferson Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care she received during her final days on this earth. Her smiles these people gave her came from her heart.
The family will receive friends from five until seven Friday at Thorn Grove Baptist Church with the service following. Officiating will be Pastor Joey Marshall and Dr.Ted Padgett. Interment will be Saturday morning at ten at Thorn Grove Cemetary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thorn Grove Cemetery in care of Thorn Grove Baptist Church, 10200 Thorn Grove Pike, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.
Arrangements by McCarty Funeral Directors, Sevierville, 774-2950.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019