Stephanie Ann Weaver
Mascot - Stephanie Ann Weaver died on June 22, 2019 and went home to be with her heavenly Father. She was reunited with her loving, devoted mother, Carol and her father, Lawrence. Stephanie has a new, perfect body and is free of her physical limitations here on Earth. Stephanie has been a blessing to all who knew her. Her innocence and wit brought joy to the lives of us all. Stephanie was a natural artist. She spent much of her time drawing. She had an endless love for books, stuffed animals, Paw Patrol and Spongebob. Stephanie's time here made the world a better place. We learned more from knowing Stephanie and having her in our lives than we could ever express. We are thankful to God for blessing us with such a special gift. She will stay in our hearts forever. The family would like to thank the Wade Sunday School Class at Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church for being Stephanie's faithful friends; Dr. John F. Cooper and nurse, Debbie Cannon, for their kindness and friendship over the years; Sunrise Community of Tennessee - Knoxville for their love and good care for Stephanie; and Katie McDonald, her case worker, for becoming Stephanie's dedicated friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Weaver; father, Lawrence Weaver. She is survived by her aunt, Lillian Garrett (Seaton); cousins, Annette Garrett, Kevin Garrett, Seaton Garrett (Kristin), John Garrett and Matthew Garrett; aunt, Marie White and Stephanie's best buddy, Devin Bohannan and many more cousins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a service to follow at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather at Bridges Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM and travel in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for graveside services. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 is handling the arrangements for the Weaver Family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 24 to June 25, 2019