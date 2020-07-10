1/1
Stephanie Faye Goode
Stephanie Faye Goode

Knoxville - Stephanie Faye Goode, age 33, checked into her new home on July 9, 2020. Waiting for her there was her father, Philip Joe Goode; brother-in-law, Keith Dunaway; and her grandparents. Stephanie or "Moe Moe" loved spending time with her family. One of her favorite memories is of a trip where her dad taught her about the finer things in life….like hotel housekeeping service! She gave birth to Houston, Keeley, and Braydon and was thankful to her cousin for giving them a home and a family. Stephanie was excited about her new start in life while working toward becoming a welder. She marked Matthew 13:18 in her Bible. This parable is a snapshot of the 4 ways people react to the seed being sown. Let's strive toward being the good soil. Moe Moe is survived by Donna and Hugh, Lori and James, her nieces, Taylor and Madison, Granny Rel and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 1-3pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a service to follow at 3pm. Burial will be 1pm Monday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
