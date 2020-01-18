|
Stephanie Hill Floyd
FLOYD, Stephanie Hill, age 60, gained her real angel wings and seat next to Christ January 16, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Doug Hill. She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Floyd; daughter, Lindsey F. Barden and her husband, Nic; parents, Norm and Millie Hill; sister, Debbie Frewin and her husband, Patrick; niece and nephew, Alison and Max. Stephanie had an EXTRA-ordinary heart and brought so much joy to this world and all ages. She was deeply devoted to her family and had the biggest heart for anyone in need. Stephanie was a force in so many lives, unique in every way and was adored by her friends, Special Olympic athletes, neighbors and most of all by her four-legged children/grandchildren. Stephanie was a list-maker, manager of all tasks and a self-proclaimed foreman. She was strong-willed, determined, passionate and could do anything she put her mind to. Stephanie was also a collector of…ALL things. To be with all of her loved ones around a meal that she had prepared with grandeur or to be loving on her horses at the barn was a day in paradise in her book. Stephanie did pass unexpectedly and private arrangements are being made. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to her favorite causes: Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center (www.rainbowriding.org) or Special Olympics Area 6 & 25 (Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 72924, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235, note - Stephanie Floyd Area 6 or 25).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020