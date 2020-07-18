Stephanie Jill Vaulton Nelson
Knoxville - Stephanie Jill Vaulton Nelson - age 45 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Stephanie was a loving mother, daughter, and sister. She is preceded in death by; grandparents, Melvin and Novelle Sherrod and Evelyn Vaulton Jones. Stephanie is survived by; her two sons, Dylan and Ryan Nelson; parents, Denver and Glenda Vaulton; brothers, Barry(Joy) Vaulton and Mark(Michelle) Vaulton; nephews, Logan Carter, Sam and Joe Vaulton, and Jason and Adam Vaulton; Aunt, Evelyn Roberts; Uncles, Ralph(Ruth) Sherrod, Charles(Jeanie) Sherrod, as well as several special cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Russ Young officiating. The family will gather at Caledonia Cemetery on Tuesday at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com