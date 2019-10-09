Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Lewelling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Lewelling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Lewelling In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Stephanie Lewelling

10/9/72 - 11/13/17



Your birthday brings back memories

Of laughter and of Tears

Of all the celebrations held

Throughout your precious years

As you're now watching over me

I hope that you can see

How much those memories we made

Will always mean to me

I'll always cherish times we had

And smile just at the thought

I hope you know the magnitude

Of joy your life here brought

On holidays and birthdays

It;s so hard to be apart

Like every day that falls between

Your memory fills my heart

You're with me now where e're I go

You're part of all I do

I'll celebrate your special day

And the gifts of loving you

Happy Birthday in Heaven,

We love and miss you greatly

Mom. Dad, Alex, Kim, Rnady, Jordan, Lindsee & Greyson
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.