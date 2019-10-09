|
In Loving Memory Of
Stephanie Lewelling
10/9/72 - 11/13/17
Your birthday brings back memories
Of laughter and of Tears
Of all the celebrations held
Throughout your precious years
As you're now watching over me
I hope that you can see
How much those memories we made
Will always mean to me
I'll always cherish times we had
And smile just at the thought
I hope you know the magnitude
Of joy your life here brought
On holidays and birthdays
It;s so hard to be apart
Like every day that falls between
Your memory fills my heart
You're with me now where e're I go
You're part of all I do
I'll celebrate your special day
And the gifts of loving you
Happy Birthday in Heaven,
We love and miss you greatly
Mom. Dad, Alex, Kim, Rnady, Jordan, Lindsee & Greyson
