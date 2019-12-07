|
Stephanie Morgan
Maryville - Stephanie Dawn Morgan, age 27, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by father Ray Morgan, grandparents Viola & Donnie Morgan and Doris Warren, sisters Viola and Beverly Morgan, and niece Emma Gail Whitaker. Survivors include mother Barbara Brown Morgan and fiancé Matthew Trout, sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Thomas Whitaker, brother Steven Brown, grandfather Floyd Brown, step grandparents Sharonna & Jimbo Goans, Lisa Lawler, nieces Heather, Samantha, and Haley, nephews Ray and Hunter, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held 7pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. The family will receive friends 6 to 7 pm Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019