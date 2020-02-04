Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Cumberland Baptist Church
5600 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Cumberland Baptist Church
5600 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN
Nashville - On December 16, 2019, Steve Campbell, a native of East Tennessee, passed away suddenly at his home in Nashville. Steve was a wonderfully talented artist and writer. At the time of his death he was employed by Hillwood High School in Nashville, where he taught commercial art. The faculty and students at Hillwood cherished Steve, and in addition to a memorial service there, they have established a scholarship fund in his name, and plan to name a gallery in their new building in his honor.

Because so many friends and family are still in East Tennnessee, the family has planned a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 8, at Cumberland Baptist Church, 5600 Western Ave. in Knoxville. The Reverend John Justice will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:30 and a brief service will follow.

Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother, Archie and Mary Campbell, and is survived by his wife, Alie, daughter Christy, and brother Phil. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Steve Campbell Scholarship Fund

c/o Stephen Sheaffer

Executive Principal

Hillwood High School

400 Davidson Road

Nashville TN 37205
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
