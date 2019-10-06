Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Stephen Ambrister
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway
Knoxville, TN
Resources
Stephen Ambrister


1951 - 2019
Stephen Ambrister Obituary
Stephen Ambrister

Knoxville - Stephen (Steve) Joe Ambrister (68 years old)

A Knoxville native and a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran went to his Lord on Thursday the 3rd of October 2019 at Summit View Nursing Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

Proceeded in death by Parents John H. and Ione (Miller), Sister-in-law Andrea (Shepard), niece Carole, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Survived by brother: Jay (Litha), nephew: Jeff, niece: Lori Deitz (Karl), grandnieces: Anna and Abbi Ambrister, grandnephews: Kian and Brayden Deitz.

Services will be at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 at 9:30 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Ambrister family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
