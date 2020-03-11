|
|
Stephen Carey Hunter
Knoxville - On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Stephen Carey Hunter died in his home, surrounded by his immediate family, at the age of 67. He was born on August 24, 1952, in Loyall, Kentucky, to Clarence and Lorraine Hunter. The family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, when he was one month old, and upon graduation from Fulton High School and the University of Tennessee (B.S. in Business Administration), he went to work with his family at C.R. Hunter Printing Company. In 1992, Steve began a career as an insurance agent and financial planner with Prudential Financial and Liberty Mutual. He later lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and The Villages, Florida, before returning to Knoxville in 2019.
His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He was also an avid golfer, with previous memberships at Holston Hills and Beaver Brook Country Clubs. He had a passion for The University of Tennessee Athletics, serving as an usher in Neyland Stadium, Stokely Athletic Center, and Thompson-Boling Arena for many years. He is a past-President of the Northside Kiwanis Club in Knoxville. Most notably, he was a generous man in his communities and in his churches with his time, finances, and compassion for others.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Clarence, and his mother, Lorraine. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his two children, Andrew (Victoria) and Carey (Reese Parham), his siblings, Jeff (Gail), Barbara (Henry Luke), and David (Beverly), his mother-in law, Jennie Kate Purcell, his grandchildren, Allie, Anna Grace, Mercy, Stephen, Matthew, Abigail, and a number of foster children and grandchildren.
Services will be held at Rose Mortuary, 1421 N. Broadway, to include a receiving of friends on Friday, March 13 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, and a service in the chapel at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14. His body will be buried at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, on Saturday, March 14 at 1:00 PM. His soul is already in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to Isaiah 117 House, which provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement (1705 State Line Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643). Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
