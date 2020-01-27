|
Stephen Dennis Craft
Farragut - Stephen Dennis Craft, age 78, of Farragut, Tennessee, formerly of Winter Garden, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, January 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis loved the Lord with all his heart and had a strong desire to serve Him. He was a member of Farragut Church of Christ and was very active in Vacation Bible School and Heaven's Pantry. Dennis graduated from Pershing High School, Detroit, MI in 1959. He was a veteran of the US Navy and remained extremely patriotic his entire life. Dennis was a retired estimator and operator at Hatley Pest Control in Winter Garden, Florida. After retirement, he worked at Orlando Auto Auction in Ocoee, Florida and drove many exotic cars. He was a former member and deacon of Highland Church of Christ in Detroit. Dennis was an avid golfer, bowler, pool player, grill master, gardener who raised orchids, and was a huge baseball fan. He loved people and loved music, having a song to sing for every situation. He was an avid reader and was self-taught in many fields of expertise. Dennis earned many awards along the way. He was patient, kind, hardworking, and extremely devoted to his family. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Craft and Jewell Thomas Craft Blonde; and sister, Sheila Craft. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maida Craft; daughters, Sheila Parham and husband, Johnny, and Lisa Craft; beloved grandson, Jacob Parham and beloved wife, Maxey, all of Farragut. Special thanks to Tom and Lorraine Galloway, Kevin and Heather Hines, Lindsay and Rony Pizzaro, and several nieces and nephews, lifetime friend John Tomaszewski and his wife, Helen, friends, family, Farragut Church of Christ friends, as well as his medical team, care givers, hospice team and friends at Brigs Center for Cancer Care. The family will receive friends 4:30-6pm Thursday, January 30 at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to immediately follow, Paul Phelps, Johnny Parham, and Jacob Parham, officiating. Family and friends will gather Friday at 11:30am at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 220 E. Gov John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN with full military honors conferred by the US Navy and the East TN Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Farragut Church of Christ, 136 Smith Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934 Cancer Care Foundation for merkle cell carcinoma @ or call 1-800-813-4673 "WINGS UP!"
