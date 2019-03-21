Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
8035 Clapps Chapel Rd.
Corryton, TN
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
9132 Emory Rd.
Corryton, TN
Stephen E. Griffith, age 65, of Corryton, TN received his angel wings Monday, March 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude Warner Griffith and Doris Jacqueline Griffith. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Carrie Griffith, Samantha (Frank) Lord, Marcus (Kayla) Atkins and Chris Griffith; sister, Susan (Bob) Tebbitt; brother, Scott (Laura) Griffith; grandchildren, Samuel, Ethan, Sarah Elizabeth, Ella Kate, Zane, Caleb, Daniel and Ava.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 22nd, at Bethel Baptist Church, 8035 Clapps Chapel Rd., Corryton, TN, followed by funeral service officiated by Marcus Atkins and Rev. Tim Inklebarger.

Family and friends will gather at 10:45 AM, Saturday, March 23rd, at Little Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 9132 Emory Rd., Corryton, TN, for 11:00AM interment. Serving as

pallbearers are Chris Griffith, Dwayne Archer, Frank Lord, Wesley Pursiful, Shawn and Terrel Whittaker. Honorary

pallbearers are grandsons Samuel and Ethan, and Bethel Trustees. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethel Building Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
