Stephen F. Hoover
Knoxville - Stephen F. Hoover, SFC Retired, age 71, a long-time resident of Knoxville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Pool Hoover; brother, Tim Hoover/Larry of Kansas City, Mo; children, Terri Craig/Dan of St. Joe, Missouri, Alexa and Stephanie Hoover both of Knoxville, Brian Hoover/Anna of Knoxville; Nancy Yanniello/Tony of Knoxville; grandchildren, Kelsey Sutton/Patrick, Jake Elkins/Kelsey, Leah, Christian, Alex, Brianna, Skye, Cruze and Dalton; great-grandchildren, Everlee, Fallon, Chatt, and Hudson; special niece and caregiver Amber Vaughn/Sam.
He was preceded in death by parents, John and Esther Hoover; Brother-in-law's Randy and David Pool; Nephew Jonathan Day.
Steve honorable and proudly served as a Sergeant First Class in the U. S. Army from 1967 - 1987 during which time he served in Vietnam, Germany and Korea as well as the United States and again from January 1991 - July 1991 during Desert Storm. He retired from the U. S. Postal Service after 20 years of service as a mail handler.
He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and a member of the Stretcher Bearer's Connect Group at Wallace. He proudly volunteered at the Baptist Food Pantry for several years. He was a Christian man who truly loved God, his country and his family. His conversation centered around his military years, his children, grand-children and great grand-children.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to: Western Heights Baptist Center Food Pantry, 1230 W. Scott Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 or to the Gideon's Bibles.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel, 5301 Fountain Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918 with a service to follow at 1:30.
Burial will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:30 am at E. TN State Veterans Cemetery located at 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.
