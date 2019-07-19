|
Stephen Foster Woods
Andersonville - Stephen "Woody" Woods - age 67 of Andersonville, went to Heaven with the Angels, Sunday morning as the sun came up on July 14, 2019.
He is preceded in death by parents, Clifford R. Woods, Sr. and Virgie Woods; brothers, Gerald and Carl "Jerome" Woods; nephew, Jabe Woods and great nephew, Nathan Davis. He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Bobbie; daughters, Sherry (Marty) Ridings and Stephanie (William) Lusk; grandchildren, Sara (Dustin) Starnes, Ashley (Jessie) Ramsey, Mikey (Samantha) Lusk, B. J. (Nick) Hubbard and Stephen (Emily) Ridings; great grandchildren, Ian, Karleigh, Alec, Wyatt, Waylon, Ava, Kaisley and future arrival, baby "Hunter" Ridings; sister, Wanda Cox Byerley of Maynardville, brothers, Clifford R. Woods, Jr. of Speedwell, Paul E. Woods of Oregon, Harold O. Woods, Sr. of Andersonville and James E. Woods, Sr. of Heiskell.
A casual celebration of Steve's life is being planned for August 3, 2019 at Ciderville Music Barn located on Clinton Highway between the hours of 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Parking is limited in the front parking area, but additional parking is available in back.) Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Stephen Woods. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019