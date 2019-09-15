|
|
Stephen G. "Steve" Nelson
Harriman - Stephen G. "Steve" Nelson, age 70, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 12th, 2019. He was a member and deacon of Mt. Teman Baptist Church. After an accident in 1977, he was totally confined to a wheelchair. Steve influenced many with his positive attitude toward life. His hobbies included traveling, raising poultry, wood carving, and hunting. (And watching his grandson Rhett play basketball.) His trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, his Church, and his family were the most important aspects of his life. Disability was not in his vocabulary. Steve was born on July 27th, 1949 in Muncie, Indiana to George & Bonnie (Oakes) Nelson who preceded him in death. Survivors include:
Wife of 50 years:Evelyn C. Nelson of Harriman, TN
Daughter:Angie (Wade) Givens of Cookeville, TN
Son:Brent Nelson of Oakdale, TN
Grandchildren:Lacey Givens of Cookeville, TN
Dustin Givens (Kandace) of Cookeville, TN
Skylar Schmidt (Derek) of Nashville, TN
Rhett Nelson of Oakdale, TN
Brothers:Mike Nelson (Donna) of Rockwood, TN
Tim Nelson of Rockwood, TN
Brother-in-law:Charlie Clark (Alice) of Rockwood, TN
Randy Boston (Joetta) of Rockwood, TN
Special Great Granddaughter: Stella Rose Givens
Aunt:Lois Justus of Knoxville, TN
Many special friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, and church family.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at 5:30pm at Mt. Teman Baptist Church 2153 Dry Hill Rd, Rockwood, TN 37854 with Bro. Wade Givens, Pastor Keith Woodby, and Bro. Lucas Hurst officiating. Receiving of friends will be from 2:30-5:30 at the church with burial to follow in the church cemetery after the service.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughts, and prayers during this difficult time. Special thanks to Avalon Hospice, especially Celeste, Ashley, and Mark and his dedicated physicians who oversaw his care through the years: Dwight Willett, Scott Wilhoite, Gary Wells, and Mark Bowls.
In the words of Paul the Apostle, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day, and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4: 7,8
Not Perfect, Just Forgiven
If you wish, memorial contributions in Steve's honor may be made to the Church building fund at the above address.
Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Steve Nelson.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019