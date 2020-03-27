|
Dr. Stephen Glenn Wilson Jr.
Knoxville - Dr. Stephen Glenn Wilson, Jr. passed away March 24, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Hospital, loved and supported by his family.
Stephen Glenn Wilson, Jr. was born in the home of his paternal grandparents on their farm in Sampson County, NC, the evening of September 2, 1929. His grandmother, Geneva Wilson, presided over his delivery in the place of the doctor who arrived later.
Stephen grew up in the small town of Angier, NC, living very much the lifestyle of the Mark Twain character Tom Sawyer; barefoot all summer and fishing in the old mill pond just a short distance from his house.
During World War II his Dad, a country doctor, was in the Army and stationed at Camp Lee near Petersburg, VA. where Stephen attended his first three years of high school. After the war, he moved back to Angier and graduated from high school with his former classmates.
He received his BA and MD degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Upon graduating from medical school, he married the love of his life, Barbara Taylor, October 1, 1954.
The first three years of their marriage were spent in Chapel Hill while he pursued his training in Pathology. During this time the first two of their five children were born, Stephen III and Pamela Joyce.
He entered the Air Force in 1957 and was fortunate to be assigned to duty at the Balcones Research Center of the University of Texas in Austin. Their third child, David, was born during their stay in Austin.
Following his discharge from the Air Force in 1959, he joined the faculty of the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock. Two years later the family moved to Knoxville. He spent many happy years on the staffs of Saint Mary's Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center. John and James, the last two children, joined the fold during this time.
By the grace of God, and with the help of family and friends, he survived a devastating mid-life collapse that left him more grateful to God for the life and gifts he had been fortunate enough to receive.
His final years were spent in the company of a loving family and dear friends. He felt fortunate to live long enough to see his children enjoy their children and grandchildren and especially enjoyed the many noisy, happy family get-togethers.
Youth is blind to some things and it was only as he grew older that he was able to recognize and value the gifts God had showered on him: Our children, their spouses and children, our friends, our Church, our growing together spiritually. As he savored these memories, he knew that he could depart this life in peace and look forward to the Resurrection and the life to come with our heavenly Father, his beloved Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Stephen is survived by his beloved bride Barbara T. Wilson; his children and spouses: Stephen III (Dian Stanfill), Pam Reeves (Charles), David (Michelle), John (Bridget), James (Melissa); grandchildren: Candice Lopez, Taylor Reeves, John Reeves, Ryan Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Leah Harbour, Drew Shukites, Max Wilson; 5 great-grandsons; and JoAnn Sanders, who was a special second "Mom" to 5 rambunctious kids.
He was predeceased by granddaughter Kayley Mullins.
The family would like to thank Dad's special caregivers, Denise Gray and Nakia Scott for the warmth and care they shared with Steve.
Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 6900 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020