Stephen Henry "Steve" Elwood
Knoxville - Stephen Henry "Steve" Elwood, age 83, of Knoxville passed away Saturday afternoon, August 1, 2020.
Steve was born in Schenectady, New York to Stephen and Henrietta. He was a graduate of Tri State University in Angola, Indiana. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Philips Company in Knoxville. Steve served with the United States Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughters, Susan Elwood and Kathryn Drabes.
Steve is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia "Ginger" Elwood; granddaughter, Heather Smith; grandson, Lucas Drabes.
Private graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org