Stephen J. Bellofatto Sr.
Oak Ridge - Stephen J. Bellofatto Sr.. of Oak Ridge,TN died peacefully at home January 23, 2020. Born in Boston, MA on October 2, 1939, he was the son of Nunziato Bellofatto and Pauline Vaccaro of Revere, MA. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years June W. Bellofatto, 4 children Stephen JR, Martha, Nunzy, and Glen and their respective spouses Kim, Sam, David, and Lori, 5 grandchildren Nicholas and his wife Amanda, Madeleine, Joshua, Victoria, and Collin and a great grandchild Sylvia Rose. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer, and brother, Thomas and his wife Annie along with a multitude of family in the US, Canada, and the Republic of Panama.
Stephen graduated from Revere High School and joined the US Army. Among his assignments, he served in Korea and Panama. In Panama, he met his future wife, June, and married her January 1, 1962 just after the stroke of midnight. After a few years of living in the cold of Boston, they returned to the warmth of Panama with Stephen and Martha. In time, Nunzy and Glen were born in Panama while Stephen's career with the Panama Canal Company and later Commission progressed, eventually working as a scheduler at the Marine Traffic Control center. Stephen, June and Glen relocated to Columbus, GA in 1989. In 2014, Stephen and June moved to Oak Ridge, TN.
Throughout his life, Stephen enjoyed all things mechanical, science fiction, firearms and politics. While living in Panama, a small farm in Tambo, Cocle served as a weekend getaway where he would grow coffee, tropical fruits and watch the world go by from the comfort of a hammock. He helped to bring electricity to this rural area. Stephen and June created a scholarship for local children to continue their education beyond the sixth grade. Their generosity was on full display at the annual children's Christmas party they hosted for as many as 100 children. He became the honorary mayor of Tambo.
Family was most important to Stephen. In addition to his own children, Stephen "adopted" several of his nieces and nephews as well as others who needed an understanding father figure. Advice was something he gave happily to anyone asking for it. He always enjoyed a good party and all his children graduated from the "Bellofatto School of Catering." A Bellofatto party meant great food, great company, great family, and great stories.
In his later years, Stephen delved deeper into the genealogy of the Bellofatto, Vaccaro and Taylor families. He collected multiple binders with all kinds of family lore and information for the first time that will ensure future generations will not forget their family origins. Stephen and June travelled extensively throughout the United States and Caribbean. In 2016, they visited Panama for the final time. In 2017 they traveled to the Bel Paese, Italy, with Martha, Sam and Joshua which culminated with a visit to the Bellofatto family farm in Campania.
His life will be celebrated Monday February 17, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary's Church, 327 Vermont Ave Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Final resting place will be the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Contributions may be made in his memory to AICR.org or American Institute for Cancer Research 1560 Wilson Blvd, Suite 1000, Arlington, VA 22209.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2020