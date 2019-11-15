Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN
Interment
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Maynardville, TN
Stephen James Hurst


1955 - 2019
Stephen James Hurst Obituary
Stephen James Hurst

Maynardville -

Stephen James Hurst-age 64 of Maynardville born May 29, 1955 passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He served with and was veteran of the U. S. Army. Preceded in death by mother, Mary Nell Hurst; grandparents, H. M. "Smitty" and Rebon Smith; Fred and Zola Hurst.

Survivors: father, James Hurst; sister, Vera Collins and husband, Allen all of Maynardville; nephew, Matthew Collins; niece, Sarah Craze and husband, Daniel Craze and children, Jackson Houston and Chloe Craze. Best friend, Reid Bridges.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Francis Hamilton officiating with music by Gary Walker, Sheryl Walker and Lana Booker. Interment 2 P.M. Sunday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville with military honors by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers: David Arsenault, A. C. Cooper, Reid Bridges, Allen Collins, Matthew Collins, Billy Cox. Honorary Pallbearers: great-nephew, Jackson Houston along with the employees of Cooper Container Corporation. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
