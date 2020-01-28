|
Stephen Lee Brown
Knoxville - Stephen Lee Brown departed this life at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 19, 1961 in Knoxville, TN to George W. and Alice Mae (DeWise) Brown. Steve loved family dinners, shooting pool, working on houses and cars but most importantly he loved the Lord. He was a longtime employee at the University of Tennessee.
He was a quiet man. Steve did not have much conversation amongst those he didn't know too well. Yet once he got to know you, he was very talkative.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert and Charles Brown and best friend, James "Mose" Russell.
Those left to cherish his memory: sisters, Joyce (David) Foster, Charlotte and Janice Brown; nieces, Davida Foster, Katina Brabson and Nityha Brown; nephews, Tyson Brown, Keith Brabson, Jamaal Henry and Dwight Foster; a host of other family and friends to include best friends, Lloyd Mason, Derick Lundy and family .
A special thank you to Amanda and the Covenant Health Hospice team.
Thursday, January 30, 2020, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Bryant Stewart officiating. Interment will immediately follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the funeral. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020