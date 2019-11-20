|
|
Stephen Lynn Towe
Knoxville - Stephen Lynn Towe, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. Steve was born and raised in Knoxville and was a 1979 graduate of Karns High School. Steve was a life long welder at the family iron work business. Blessed with many friends, he never met a stranger and was the life of every party. Time spent on Douglas Lake with his family brought him the most joy. Steve excelled at competitive motocross in his younger years. Steve is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrance and Margaret Towe and George and Daisy Cox, father, Richard Lee Towe and daughter, Taygan Elyse Towe. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Donna Towe, his son, Tucker Towe, mother, Jewel Towe, sisters, Debbie Ballard, Pat Summers and Terri Anderson, brother, Rick Towe, grandchildren, Marley, Carson and Henley and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-7pm with a service to follow at 7 pm at Berry Highland Memorial. Burial will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am at Berry Highland Memorial. The family will meet at the Funeral Home at 10:30 am. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019