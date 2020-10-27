1/1
Stephen Murrian
Stephen Murrian

Knoxville - Stephen Weston Murrian, age 66, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully at U.T. Medical Center on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Formerly an employee at Bike Athletic and a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by parents, Weston and Lula Wilson Murrian. Stephen is survived by his two sisters, Becky (Dan) Hawkins and Cindy (Randy) Fowler; nephews, Brad Hawkins, Todd McNutt, Bryan and Jacob Fowler; 3 great nieces; 4 great nephews; close cousins; numerous family and loving friends, and special friend, Kathi McCosh.

Bryan thank you for being there when it mattered the most, we know it meant a lot to your Uncle Steve and to all of us. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and staff at the Cardiovascular ICU, at U.T. Medical Center for all their effort and compassionate care of Stephen.

A Celebration of Stephen's Life will be held later. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Stephen's memory to Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, P.O. Box 51723, Knoxville, TN 37950. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
