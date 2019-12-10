|
Stephen Paul Dietz
Cookville - Stephen Paul Dietz, 67, of Cookville, passed away Saturday, December 7th, 2019 surrounded by family at CRMC after a short illness.
Stephen was preceded in death by parents, Anna Laura (Brown) Dietz and Shelah Paul Dietz, wife (and mother of their two daughters), Susie (Wollford) Dietz, and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by brother, Dr Michael W Dietz (Stacey Lyn Dietz) of Cookville, two daughters Jordan Leigh Dietz and Taylor Marie Dietz, both of Knoxville, uncle Lex Dyer Dietz of Cookville, nephew Sean Michael Dietz (Allison) of Knoxville and grandchildren (Ryleigh and Aubrey) and many cousins.
Stephen was born January 29th, 1952 in Cookville where he graduated from Cookville High School in 1970. After graduating from John A Gupton College in Nashville, TN, Stephen spent most of his early career at funeral homes in Knoxville, TN and surrounding areas before relocating to Chattanooga an finishing his career. He retired back to Cookville in 2017. He was an avid fisherman, staunch supporter of UT athletics and was raised in the Methodist Church.
Stephen had chosen cremation and while there will be no formal visitation, there will be a graveside memorial service before internment at Cookville City Cemetery, the date and time of which will be announced in the near future.
Arrangements provided by Crossville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. 931-456-0047.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Humane Society.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019