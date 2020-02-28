|
|
Stephen Porter Clay
Knoxville - Stephen Porter Clay born, March 5, 1943 in Washington, DC passed away at his home on February 26, 2020 in Knoxville, TN.
He is preceded in death by his father, Courtney Mallory Clay of Brookneal, Va; his mother, Martha Porter Clay of Lake City, Fl; his wife, Helen Porter Clay of Knoxville, and granddaughter, Abigail Elliott Gibson. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce (Bill) Hagy and Jane (LaRue) Collins; his children, Stephanie (Jason) Moore, Jonathan (Lauren) Clay, and Beth Clay; their mother Cathy Kidd Clay; and his grandchildren, James and Jacob Moore, Porter and Campbell Clay, and Jackson Clay. He also leaves behind two step daughters; Angie (Brandon) Bush, Laura (Bill) Thelin, and their families; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Steve served in the US Navy as a dental technician during the late 1960s. He later graduated from the University of South Florida. He was an avid golfer and boat enthusiast. He loved dogs, motorcycles, and British cars.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 5:00-7:00 PM at 2426 Caravel Lane, Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020