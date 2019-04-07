|
Stephen R. Lison
Knoxville, TN
Stephen R. Lison, age 71, of Knoxville, formerly of Evanston, Illinois passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019 at U T Medical Center.
Stephen was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Loyola University Chicago. He retired from the banking industry, working in Illinois and Michigan. Stephen moved to Knoxville in 2005.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 33 years, Maureen Lison nee Mannion; three brothers, two sisters and several nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States and Ireland.
The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 on Monday at All Saints Catholic Church with a mass to follow with Father Michael Woods, Father Doug Owens, Father Pontian Kiyimba and Father Augustine Idra celebrants.
Family and friends will gather at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Union Cemetery for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 620 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019