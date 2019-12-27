|
Stephen Stormer
Knoxville - Stephen Howard Stormer - age 70 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Steve was a graduate of Bearden High School and attended University of TN for two years. He was a US Navy veteran and a member of the #14 Krystal Breakfast Club. Steve had an automotive repair shop at his house. He was a Christian who had a great sense of humor and a gift for making friends. Preceded in death by father, Howard Stormer; mother, Margaret Kitts Stormer; brother, Richard Allen Etherton; and sister, Tammy Stormer. Survived by children, Brandon David (Angie) Stormer and Brian Keith (Paula) Stormer Turner; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole (Mitch) Turner, Dalton Eugene Turner, Rylan Steven Stormer, Trista Nicole Stormer, and Jessica Lee Stormer; great grandchildren, Kailee Evans, Hailey Evans, Sawyer Evans, Caleb Evans; and cousin, Wayne (Marty) Stormer. The family will receive friends 5:30-7:00 PM Monday, December 30, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Matthew Smelcer officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM Tuesday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment with military honors provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019