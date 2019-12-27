Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Stormer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Stormer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Stormer Obituary
Stephen Stormer

Knoxville - Stephen Howard Stormer - age 70 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Steve was a graduate of Bearden High School and attended University of TN for two years. He was a US Navy veteran and a member of the #14 Krystal Breakfast Club. Steve had an automotive repair shop at his house. He was a Christian who had a great sense of humor and a gift for making friends. Preceded in death by father, Howard Stormer; mother, Margaret Kitts Stormer; brother, Richard Allen Etherton; and sister, Tammy Stormer. Survived by children, Brandon David (Angie) Stormer and Brian Keith (Paula) Stormer Turner; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole (Mitch) Turner, Dalton Eugene Turner, Rylan Steven Stormer, Trista Nicole Stormer, and Jessica Lee Stormer; great grandchildren, Kailee Evans, Hailey Evans, Sawyer Evans, Caleb Evans; and cousin, Wayne (Marty) Stormer. The family will receive friends 5:30-7:00 PM Monday, December 30, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Matthew Smelcer officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM Tuesday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment with military honors provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -