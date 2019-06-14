|
Stephen Troutman
Knoxville - Stephen James Troutman - age 33 of Knoxville passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Member of Marbledale Baptist Church. Stephen was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Stephen always followed his heart full-throttle. He graduated from Carson Newman's accelerated BSN program in 2017 then began nurse practitioner school at King University in the fall of 2018. Stephen had a passion for working with children at Village Behavioral Health. His calling was to save lives. He accomplished this with his work and committed to doing so with his own life as well by saving the lives of four donor recipients. Preceded in death by grandfather, Vernon Painter; and cousin, Travis Harrell. Survived by wife, Baylea Troutman; son, Landon Troutman; daughter, Zoiey; parents, Randy and Lisa Troutman; brothers, Patrick and Tyler Troutman; grandparents, Kermit and Pat Troutman, Patricia Painter; and several aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Marbledale Baptist Church with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with his father, Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for the interment. Pallbearers: Patrick Troutman, Tyler Troutman, Matt Stapleton, Billy Harrell, Nathan Troutman, and Tony Painter. Memorials may be made to Marbledale Baptist Church that will be given to benefit the children at Village Behavioral Health. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 14 to June 15, 2019