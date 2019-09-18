Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Greasy Hollow Cemetery
Resources
Stephen W. Thompson


1955 - 2019
Stephen W. Thompson Obituary
Stephen W. Thompson

Powell - Stephen W. Thompson, beloved father, son and brother, age 64 of Powell, passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019 after a 14-month battle with colon cancer.

He was preceded in death by his father Wayne W. Thompson; nephew Nicholas Shorter; brother-in-law John Waldrop; and great-nephew JoshuaJohn Waldrop.

Stephen is survived by his beloved mother Dimple Thompson; his four loving children Chelsey (Josh), Hunter, Logan and Victoria Thompson; his two grandchildren Elliana and Zander Wample; sisters Kathy Waldrop, Janet (Larry) Shorter, Lisa (Jeff) Hurst, Cindy (Ed) Browning; brother James Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at Greasy Hollow Cemetery on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, 967 Irwin Street, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
