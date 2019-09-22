Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Farragut Christian Church
138 Admiral Road
Knoxville, TN
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Farragut Christian Church
138 Admiral Road
Knoxville, TN
Stephen Wayne Gearhart


1946 - 2019
Knoxville - Stephen Wayne Gearhart, age 73, passed away September 19, 2019, at Turkey Creek Hospital. He was a member of Farragut Christian Church. Steve was a retired public school math teacher and professor at Johnson University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Louise Gearhart and brother, Robert Eli Gearhart. Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vivian Russell Gearhart; daughters, Tracy Gearhart Best (Lynn) and Niki Gearhart Sealey (Ben); grandsons, who were the joy of his life, Josiah, Thad, and Asher; sister, Rhoda Gearhart Stiles (Larry); sister-in-law, Nancy Gearhart; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 10am-12pm Saturday, September 28 at Farragut Christian Church with a service to Celebrate the life of Steve to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Farragut Christian Church Youth and Children's Ministries 138 Admiral Road, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
