Stephens Patterson
Maryville - Stephens Sherrod Patterson 86, passed in peace Thursday, September 26, 2019 to walk the streets of Gold with his Lord. He was a loving Father, Husband, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend. He was a Faithful, Prayerful member of Dodson Memorial Baptist Church in Maryville, TN. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Wanda Patterson, children Stephens Patterson Jr., Teresa Patterson Preston (Bryson), Samuel C Patterson (Nikki), Zane Smith (Pam), Gary Smith, Brian Smith (Susan), Marcus Smith (Melanie), grandchildren, great grandchildren. Surviving Brothers and Sisters, Vanuiel Hicks, Bobby Hicks, David Patterson, Curtis Patterson, other family and friends. Visitation will be at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa TN. 37701 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday September 29th, 2019. Funeral services will be in Sherwood Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Friends and Family may leave their condolences at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019