Stergal Bailey
Dandridge - Stergal Edgar Bailey, age 83 of Dandridge, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 after a brief illness. He is served our country in the army overseas during the Korean War, and was a prominent business owner in Dandridge operating Bailey's Exxon for over 40 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Dandridge. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mae Bailey of Dandridge, brothers Harold, Bunis and Avril Bailey, and grandson Mitchell Bailey. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carol Ann Bailey, son, John (Lucy) Bailey, daughter Faris Morgan, grandchildren Melissa (Joe) Williams, Noel Norton and Brayden Lay. Stergal will lie in state at Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge on Monday, June 15, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11:00am at First Baptist Church Dandridge with the Rev. Charlie Harkleroad officiating, interment to follow in Swanns Chapel Cemetery. The family has request that In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.