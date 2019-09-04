Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike
View Map
Sterling C. Robinson Iii


1944 - 2019
Sterling C. Robinson III

Knoxville - Robinson, Sterling C., age 75, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord, September 1, 2019. Sterling was retired from Standard Life Insurance Company. He was preceded in death by mother, Irene Spangler; father, Sterling C. Robinson and brother, Robert A. Robinson. Survived by his wife of 29 years, Bonnie Reed Robinson; step children, Scott and Vanessa Chandler, Karen and Steve Woods, Barbara and Michael Beaver; grandchildren, Weston Beaver, Trent and Addison Chandler of Knoxville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Judy Seal, the late Jessie Reed and Diane Reed, Mike and Nancy Reed, Harold and Anita Duncan, Brenda and Bill Morrison, Mike and Tammie Coffee, Joe Reed and Ellen Robinson. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Bernard MD, Dr. Joshua Todd and their staff for their great care. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 7 PM. Graveside services will be 1 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike with Rev. Kenny Seals officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Children's Hospital or . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by:

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
