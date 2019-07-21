Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
1951 - 2019
Knoxville - Steve L. Allen, age 68, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by parents Betty and R.C. Allen. Survivors: wife of 42 years, Gaye Allen; sons Jeremy Allen and Robert (Sherri) Davis; grandchildren Kristen & Becca Davis; brothers Gerry (Lenda) Allen, Royce (Connie) Allen, Pat (Lisa) Allen, and Ted; sister-in-law Reta Baker; brother-in-law Gary Raley; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A service will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Preacher Brian Allen, nephew of Steve, officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (). Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019
