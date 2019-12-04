|
Steve Allen Grindstaff
Knoxville - Age 79 of Knoxville went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Steve served his country in the US Air Force and his community at the Knoxville Fire Department; but most importantly he served his Lord and Savior. Preceded in death by mother, Laura Savage Farmer; wives, Jane Grindstaff and Kitty Grindstaff. Survived by wife, Florence Ann Grindstaff; sons, David (Tori) Grindstaff and Sam (Rita) Grindstaff; grandchildren, David Lee, Nick, Joe, Dawson, Levi, Sydney, Presley; great grandchildren, Brayden and Lydia; step-children, Jeffrey (Marie) Sartin, Stephen (Nancy) Sartin, Kathy (Danny) Kidd, Keela (Shaun) Timmerman, Debbie (Billy) Maples, Scott York; and special sister-in-law, Edith Pitts. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Sam Grindstaff and Rev. Rick Ferguson officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Friday at East TN Veteran Cemetery-Lyons View for a 2:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Jeffrey Sartin, Stephen Sartin, David Lee Grindstaff, Nick Grindstaff, Joe Grindstaff, and Josh Shaffer. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019