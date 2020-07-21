1/1
Steve Alphonso Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Alphonso Jackson

Steve Alphonso Jackson was born November 19, 1959 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He fought the good fight of faith until his passing on July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Fred and Rose Mae Jackson, brother Lawrence Jackson, and sisters Lillie Pearl Kent White and Juanita Goodman.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: wife, Mrs. Kendra Jackson, daughter Travesha Jackson, sons Steve Jackson, Jr (Rock Hill, SC), Steve Hardin and Travis Jackson, Stepchildren, MiChya Greenlee, Dijon Andrews and De'Aries Batmon. Sisters: Carolyn Jackson, Rev. Barbara Jackson, Linda (Jimmy) Hardwick, Rosemary Williams (Miami, FL), brothers, Willie Fred (Trina) Jackson, Sr, Louis (Leranda) Jackson (Murfreesboro, TN) Mother and father in law Mr. Gary (Kathy) Tate, sisters-in-law LaQuisha Tate, brother- in-law Gary Tate Jr. Ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Very devoted friends Derrick (Cordella) Brooks, Asa Ambrister (Miami, FL) and The Good Samaritan Center of Hope Church Family.

A very special thank you to Lester Dale Goodman (nephew), Nesha Smith and a very loving and kind Godmother Ollie Goolsby.

Mr. Jackson will lie in state at the Unity Mortuary on Thursday July 23, from 12-5. The family will receive friends Friday July 24, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. with the "Celebration of Life" to follow at 6p.m. at Unity Mortuary in the William V. Powell Jr. Memorial Chapel 1425 McCalla Avenue Knoxville, TN 37915. The Final Resting Place will be on Saturday at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions face mask and social distancing is required. Arrangements made with integrity at Unity Mortuary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May God continue to bless and keep you. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pat Simpson-Turman
Friend
July 22, 2020
Was always smiling & a friendly person. He made me smile every time is saw him. He will be truly missed!! RIP Steve
Denise Phillips
Friend
July 19, 2020
So Sorry for your loss. Steve was a loving giving person in the times I was in his presence, loved the kids, RIP Soldier.
.
April Emma Chesney
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved