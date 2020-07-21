Steve Alphonso Jackson



Steve Alphonso Jackson was born November 19, 1959 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He fought the good fight of faith until his passing on July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Fred and Rose Mae Jackson, brother Lawrence Jackson, and sisters Lillie Pearl Kent White and Juanita Goodman.



He leaves to cherish his precious memories: wife, Mrs. Kendra Jackson, daughter Travesha Jackson, sons Steve Jackson, Jr (Rock Hill, SC), Steve Hardin and Travis Jackson, Stepchildren, MiChya Greenlee, Dijon Andrews and De'Aries Batmon. Sisters: Carolyn Jackson, Rev. Barbara Jackson, Linda (Jimmy) Hardwick, Rosemary Williams (Miami, FL), brothers, Willie Fred (Trina) Jackson, Sr, Louis (Leranda) Jackson (Murfreesboro, TN) Mother and father in law Mr. Gary (Kathy) Tate, sisters-in-law LaQuisha Tate, brother- in-law Gary Tate Jr. Ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Very devoted friends Derrick (Cordella) Brooks, Asa Ambrister (Miami, FL) and The Good Samaritan Center of Hope Church Family.



A very special thank you to Lester Dale Goodman (nephew), Nesha Smith and a very loving and kind Godmother Ollie Goolsby.



Mr. Jackson will lie in state at the Unity Mortuary on Thursday July 23, from 12-5. The family will receive friends Friday July 24, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. with the "Celebration of Life" to follow at 6p.m. at Unity Mortuary in the William V. Powell Jr. Memorial Chapel 1425 McCalla Avenue Knoxville, TN 37915. The Final Resting Place will be on Saturday at Mt. Olive Cemetery.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions face mask and social distancing is required. Arrangements made with integrity at Unity Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store