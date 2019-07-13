|
Steve Campbell
Hardin Valley Community - Steve Campbell, age 64 of the Hardin Valley Community, Knoxville passed away on July 12, 2019. Steve was a loving and devoted husband, father and papaw. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. Steve enjoyed riding his Razor with his dogs, Oscar and Ellie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Wanda Campbell, and sister, Susan Tallent. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Campbell; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Charlie Harris; 2 grandchildren, Dylan and Madisyn Harris; Steve and Peggy were Mamaw and Papaw to Landen and Adisyn Beyer and Shelby and Sam Green, along with other children in the community who called Steve Papaw; father-in-law, Mayo Shinpaugh; nieces, Melissa Beyer and husband, Tony, Susanne Green and Angie Tallent; nephew, Cary Tallent; and other great nieces and nephews; cousins, Don and Sue Campbell, and Gail and David Garner; 2 special aunts, Gladys Campbell and Clara Lou Campbell. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Don Hubbard officiating. Family and friends will gather at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in West Knoxville for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 13, 2019