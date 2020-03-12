|
|
Steve Dendrinos, Jr.
Knoxville - Steve Dendrinos, Jr., 81, of Knoxville died March 11. Born November 25, 1938 in Memphis. Preceded in death by parents, Steve Sr and Mary (Koustenis) Dendrinos. Steve was a graduate of Memphis Central High School and attended Christian Brothers College before transferring to the University of Tennessee where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Physics in 1961. After marrying Mary Tampas, they followed his career to Granville, Ohio where he worked for Owens Corning, then on to Huntsville, Alabama with Wyle Labs and back to Knoxville to work for Wang Labs. After that Steve founded Creative Software Development, Inc. and opened Computer King in 1982 and ran it until his retirement in 2015. He was active in his West Hills Community Association where he had served as both president and on the executive committee. Steve was also a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church where he was a long time choir member. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary, wife of 57 years, and beloved son, John (Amy) and two precious grandchildren, Mary Anne and James, brother George (Bonita) of Memphis. The family will receive friends Tuesday March 17, 10:00 to 11:30 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church with funeral service to follow. Private interment at Lynnhurst Cemetery afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020