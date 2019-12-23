Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve "Jody" Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve "Jody" Ford Obituary
Steve "Jody" Ford

Seymour - Steve "Jody" Ford, age 58 of Seymour passed away December 22, 2019 at UT Medical Center. He was an avid fisherman and pit master, in addition to his love for Key West.

He is preceded in death by son, Parker Steven Ford; parents, Edward and Billie Ford; brother, David Ford.

He is survived by his wife, Ronda Ford; step-son, Dustin Hesson; brother, Tony and wife Linda Ford; nieces and nephews, Bo Ford, Darcy Hayes, Ben Ford, Cody Watson, and Taylor Watson.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26 from 5 to 7 PM at Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN, 37920 with service to follow at 7 PM. Graveside service will be held Friday, December 27 at 11 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN, 37920. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL, 34110. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -