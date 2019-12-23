|
Steve "Jody" Ford
Seymour - Steve "Jody" Ford, age 58 of Seymour passed away December 22, 2019 at UT Medical Center. He was an avid fisherman and pit master, in addition to his love for Key West.
He is preceded in death by son, Parker Steven Ford; parents, Edward and Billie Ford; brother, David Ford.
He is survived by his wife, Ronda Ford; step-son, Dustin Hesson; brother, Tony and wife Linda Ford; nieces and nephews, Bo Ford, Darcy Hayes, Ben Ford, Cody Watson, and Taylor Watson.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26 from 5 to 7 PM at Berry Highland South, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN, 37920 with service to follow at 7 PM. Graveside service will be held Friday, December 27 at 11 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN, 37920. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL, 34110. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019