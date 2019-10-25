Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
Steve Jones Obituary
Steve Jones

Knoxville - Steve Jones-age 74 of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Steve loved his family, golf, and had a passion for his work. Steve was an outgoing person who loved life and never met a stranger. He had a huge, contagious smile and quick wit. He enjoyed his work at Peterbilt of Knoxville for 33 years, and prior to that he was with Dempster Brothers for 22 years. He served in the Tennessee Air National Guard for 10 years as a Technical Sergeant. He is preceded in death by parents, George Chesley "Cobb" Jones and Frances Jones; and son-in-law, Keith McGuinn. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Margie Jones; daughters, Angie Cox McGuinn, Courtney (Jon) Dhaene; granddaughter, Tori (Brad) McCoy; sisters, Maxine "Cookie" Montgomery, Rhonda (John) Clark; brother, Mike (Ellen) Jones; as well as a host of family and friends. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at UT Medical Center for their exceptional care of Steve. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 4:00PM with Pastor Frits Haverkamp officiating. Steve's wishes are for "no tears, no ties" but a celebration of his life, so please come casual and help us remember him. In lieu of flowers, Steve has requested donations be made in his honor to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916; , americancancersociety.org; or Northside Christian Chruch, 4008 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
