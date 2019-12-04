Services
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Mr. Steve L. Claiborne age 80 of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was lifelong member of LaFollette United Methodist Church, a Veteran and Member of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army National Guard. A charter member of the Indian River Archery Club, Campbell County JayCees, and a TWRA Hunter Safety Instructor. He was employed with the family business, Key Limestone. Steve was a machinist and gunsmith, owning and operating Steel Enterprises and 2nd Amendment Gun Shop. He enjoyed water skiing and his time at the lake. Preceded in death by Parents, A. Russell Claiborne and Miona Hill Claiborne, Brother, Donn S. Claiborne, Sr., and Nephew, A. R. "Rusty" Claiborne.

Survivors: Wife of 59 years, Mrs. Scotti Fowler Claiborne; Daughters, Jill Shumate and Husband, Gilbert, and Janet Claiborne; Nephew, Donn S. Claiborne, Jr.; Niece, Rebecca Troutman and Husband, Reid. Several other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, 3:00 P.M. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Chris Stanfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 P.M. Sunday before services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the . Online condolences for Mr. Claiborne may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Steve L. Claiborne.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
