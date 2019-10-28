|
|
Steve Porter
Loudon - Steve Porter - age 72 of Loudon passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, JoAnn Miller Porter; parents, Cliff and Ersa Porter and brother, Larry Allen Porter. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Billie Jo and John Hamilton; son, Shane (Tonia Robinson) Porter; grandchildren: Taylor Hamilton, Josef Hamilton, Daniel, SkyAnn Porter and Tasha Robinson; sister, Brenda Porter. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019