|
|
Steve Wilson
Powell - John Stephan "Steve" Wilson, age 68 of Powell, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Sears after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Sarah Wilson and brother, Freddie Wilson. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Vicki Wilson; daughters, Courtney (Glenn) Waller, and Ashley Wilson; grandson, Maddox Cordeiro; sister, Nancy Medford and too many dear friends to name. A Gathering of friends will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Weaver Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm. Please join us to celebrate a life well-lived and be sure to share your "Steve" story with us. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave., Knox., TN 37921. (865) 588-3868.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019