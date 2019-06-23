Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steve Wilson Obituary
Steve Wilson

Powell - John Stephan "Steve" Wilson, age 68 of Powell, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Sears after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Sarah Wilson and brother, Freddie Wilson. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Vicki Wilson; daughters, Courtney (Glenn) Waller, and Ashley Wilson; grandson, Maddox Cordeiro; sister, Nancy Medford and too many dear friends to name. A Gathering of friends will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Weaver Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm. Please join us to celebrate a life well-lived and be sure to share your "Steve" story with us. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave., Knox., TN 37921. (865) 588-3868.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now