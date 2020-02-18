Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Acres Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
North Acres Baptist Church
Steven Allen Obituary
Steven Allen

Knoxville - Steven Wayne Allen, Jr. - age 30 of Knoxville passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. "Our Beautiful Boy" Preceded in death by grandmother, Sue Donahue; uncle, Ray Jay Donahue; aunt, Pam Donahue; and best friend, Cody Adkins. Survived by his girls, Summer Grace Allen, Ryleigh Faith Allen, Dallas Reese Allen; parents, Steven and Debbie Allen; brother, Joshua (Nicole) Allen; sisters, Crystal Latham and Courtney Ridenour; grandparents, Raymond Donahue, Steve and Dorothy Allen; loving aunt, Tammie Donahue; niece and nephew, Karson and Kennedy Allen; special friends, Mike Kashanti, Jarhett Haney, Caleb Tullock, Kimberlenn Ogle, and Drew Nicely; his second family, Betty, Greg, Brice and Tyler Brown; the one who opened his heart back to love, Natasha Rae (Dawson, Braxton, Addison); and his church family at North Acres Baptist Church. Special thanks to those who brought back to our boy so much happiness from Peace and Purpose Sober Living House and New Life Recovery to our son's life in North Carolina. Also, special thanks to his work family at GLF Construction, his friends at "The Good Ole Boys Hunting Club. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at North Acres Baptist Church with the Celebration of Life service at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
