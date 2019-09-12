Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Steven Anthony Obituary
Steven Anthony

Blaine - Steven Anthony - age 48 of Blaine, TN passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, after a severe stroke. Steven lived a life that was full of kindness and love. He graduated from Booker High School in Sarasota, FL. and moved to Tennessee in 2001. His passion for gardening and the many animals that they acquired kept him very busy. He gained many deep friendships during his time as a hairdresser and later employed in human resources at Target. He will be deeply missed. Steven was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Alice and Ed Anthony. His surviving husband, Shane Calhoun was the love of his life. They spent their lives devoted to one another and their family and friends. His surviving sisters and brothers include Pam and Joel Atha of Sarasota, FL, Tom and Erica Anthony of Sarasota, FL, David and Kim Anthony of Greensboro, NC, Mike and Brandi Anthony of Greeneville, TN, Chris Anthony of Montana, Fran and Willy Meronchek of Staten Island, NY, and Michelle Kornak of West Palm Beach, FL. He and Shane have enjoyed many precious memories with lifelong friend, Billy Drew of Fort Meyers, FL; mother and father in-law, Eva and Jack Calhoun of Blaine, TN; brother in-law, Brad Calhoun of Blaine, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
