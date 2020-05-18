|
Steven Burris Cliff
Knoxville - Cliff, Steven Burris 68 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 14, 2020. He graduated University of Tennessee in 1976 with a Masters degree in Science Engineering and studied experimental turbulent fluid dynamics. Steven was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He was a man of deep faith, loved everyone unconditionally, and was a positive influence in many people's life. Steven spent many years teaching the word of God and bringing others closer to the Lord. He was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Otella Cliff; son, Steven John Cliff. Steven is survived by loving daughters, Sarah Rainey and Susan (Eric) Dyer; grandchildren, Grace and William Frederick, Katelyn Rainey; brother, Bruce (Connie) Cliff; special friends, David Woodard and Christopher Ennis. Family invites friends to come to Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 20th between noon and 7pm, at their convenience, to pay their respects. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will take place with burial at Caledonia Cemetery. The private funeral service will be streamed live from the Berry Lynnhurst Facebook page Wednesday, May 20th at 7:00pm.
