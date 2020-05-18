Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Cliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Burris Cliff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Burris Cliff Obituary
Steven Burris Cliff

Knoxville - Cliff, Steven Burris 68 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 14, 2020. He graduated University of Tennessee in 1976 with a Masters degree in Science Engineering and studied experimental turbulent fluid dynamics. Steven was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He was a man of deep faith, loved everyone unconditionally, and was a positive influence in many people's life. Steven spent many years teaching the word of God and bringing others closer to the Lord. He was preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Otella Cliff; son, Steven John Cliff. Steven is survived by loving daughters, Sarah Rainey and Susan (Eric) Dyer; grandchildren, Grace and William Frederick, Katelyn Rainey; brother, Bruce (Connie) Cliff; special friends, David Woodard and Christopher Ennis. Family invites friends to come to Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 20th between noon and 7pm, at their convenience, to pay their respects. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will take place with burial at Caledonia Cemetery. The private funeral service will be streamed live from the Berry Lynnhurst Facebook page Wednesday, May 20th at 7:00pm.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -