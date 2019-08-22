Services
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
2415 Georgetown Rd Nw
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 473-2620
Steven C. Voorhees Obituary
Steven C. Voorhees

Knoxville - Steven C. Voorhees, age 85, formerly of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, died in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on June 14, 2019, after a stroke. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marmon Voorhees, and daughter Christina Voorhees, of Oak Ridge; brother John Van Voorhees and parents John and Edith Voorhees, of Knoxville. Steve is survived by sons Steven Keith (Juanita) of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, and Victor Merrill Voorhees of Oak Ridge; granddaughter Tierra (James) Salyers and great-granddaughter Olivia, all of Clinton, Tennessee; sister Margaret (Bill) Snyder of Knoxville, and brother Larry (Sharon) Voorhees of Huntsville, Alabama.

Steve was a graduate of Young High School, Class of 1951, and an engineering graduate of the University of Tennessee. He spent a large part of his career working at Union Carbide in Oak Ridge as a draftsman while completing his college degree. Steve was also a superb musician, playing clarinet and saxophone in Jerry Collins' society orchestra for many years.

Cremation services by Companion Funeral Home, Cleveland, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019
