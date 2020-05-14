|
Steven Conner
Knoxville - Steven Ray Conner passed away peacefully, with his children by his side on May 13, 2020. Steve was born in Knoxville, TN, on March 10, 1952 and graduated from West High School and married his high school sweetheart, Cindy Russell on June 23, 1973. He began work at Olympic Metals in Loudon, TN as a truck driver and worked his way to the position of president of the company from 1984-2003. Steve loved the outdoors and took his children fishing and camping often. He was a fan of UT football and played golf regularly. Steve is lovingly remembered by his son, Chris (Tonya) and daughter, Kerry (Euliser); granddaughter, Layla Guerrero-Conner; grandson, Alijah Conner; sister, Janice Conner; brother, Gary Conner and his children's mother, Cindy Clabough. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty McMurray-Conner and father, Jack Conner. Weary of reading obituaries noting someone's courageous battle with death, Steve wanted it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, ignoring doctor's advice, and living life on his own terms for more than six decades. Give your grandchild a lollipop, he would like that. Family and friends may come at their convenience from 1-4 pm Sunday at Weaver Funeral Home.
