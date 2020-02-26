|
Steven Dale Scates
Knoxville - Steven Dale Scates, age 55 of Knoxville, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 24, 2020. He attended Farragut High School.
Steven is now in his heavenly home and is no longer in pain. He was a gifted mechanic and could repair any kind of engine.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Luther and Allie Scates and Flora Green and his parents Nathan and Ruth Scates.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Scates and son Travis Dale Scates and his grandchildren Selena and Nicolas Reyes. His beloved cats Miss Pretty, Bo, Stella, and Baby Girl. His sister and brother-in-law Vickie and Cliff White, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Kim Scates, and his sister and brother-in-law Becky and Mike Ingram. His niece and her husband Michelle and Matt Hensley and their children Olivia and Brayton. His nephew Travis Michael Scates and niece and her husband Tori and Kyle Higashi. Special cousins who were his best friends Larry Earl Scates and Donnie Freels Scates. As well as many special Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a multitude of friends. He never met a stranger and loved to help his friends and neighbors with anything that he could do for them.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a 7:00pm service to follow, Rev. Walter Hill officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:45am at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 11:00am interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Young-Williams Animal Shelter or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020